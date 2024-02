Ukraine supporters rally in San Francisco on 2-year anniversary of war Dozens of people came together for a rally and car convoy in San Francisco as a way to show support for Ukraine on Saturday. Max Darrow reports. (2-24-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv