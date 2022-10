Twitter denies reports of planned mass layoffs The Washington Post reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of employees at the San Francisco-based company if he does take over. Earlier this month, Musk reentered his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Olaf Groth, PhD, faculty at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business and CEO of Cambrian AI, explains if he thinks Musk can be a leader at the San Francisco-based tech company