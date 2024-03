Transit activists placing benches at bus stops to give people a place to sit Itay Hod reports on how two transit activists are pushing city officials to place benches at bus stops. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv