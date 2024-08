Tony Award-winning musical comes to San Francisco Jay Russell plays Mr. Perry in the Tony-award-winning musical production “The Girl from North Country.” The musical will feature 20 iconic songs by artist Bob Dylan and Jay talks about his experience in the show and what viewers can expect at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre. (08-08-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv