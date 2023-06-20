Watch CBS News

Titanic tourist submarine goes missing

Crews are racing against the clock after a submarine carrying five people viewing the wreckage of the Titanic has gone missing. Brian Hackney reports on how a prototype of the vessel underwent testing in the Bay Area. (6/19/23)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.