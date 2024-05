Tie up the laces and race in San Francisco for the annual Bay to Breakers 12k run The iconic Bay to Breakers race is set to return to the streets of San Francisco for its traditional 12K run of fun! Race Director Kyle Meyers and mascot Ape Hashbury join us for more details. (05-17-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv