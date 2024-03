Thursday evening First Alert weather forecast with Darren Peck - 3/28/24 Expect another wave of rain on Friday, with the heaviest rain in the afternoon. Scattered showers and unsettled conditions are expected to continue Friday night into Saturday. Darren Peck has the forecast. (3/28/24) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv