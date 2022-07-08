Watch CBS News

Theranos Trial: Balwani found guilty

Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, a former executive with the blood-testing company Theranos, was convicted Thursday of 12 counts of criminal wire fraud and conspiracy. Anne Makovec and Ryan Yamamoto report. (7-7-22)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.