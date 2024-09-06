Watch CBS News

The year-round effort to stop food insecurity in the Bay Area

On National Food Bank Day, CBS News Bay Area continues to spread the urgent issue of hunger and food insecurity in the Bay Area, Reed Cowan speaks with Diane Hayward of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley on the efforts of donating and volunteer work at your local food banks. (09-06-2024) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
