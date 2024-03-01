The San Francisco Giants partner up for a Base to Breakers fan challenge Evan Coghlan with the San Francisco Giants and the Bay Breakers mascot Ape Ashbury joined KPIX to discuss a challenge for fans to participate in throughout Spring training. Sign-ups to join the challenge start on March 5th, 2024. (03-01-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv