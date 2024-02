The government reports the annual personal savings rate increases while inflation still lingers CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger breaks down governments the report on personal income and spending. For more analysis, go to www.jillonmoney.com. (02-29-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/