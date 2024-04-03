The fight against AI recreating people’s voices without consent People are talking about the Artists Rights Alliance's latest call to tech companies and digital media services to honor the rights to their music. AI is in the studio now recreating an artist’s voice without their consent with many other public figures, and they point out several concerns. (04-03-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv