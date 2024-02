Tesla's canceled order leads to booming demand at South Bay pie shop Elon Musk says he'll make things good but it was loyal customers who came to a San Jose baker's rescue after Tesla canceled a big order at the last minute. Len Ramirez reports. (2-23-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv