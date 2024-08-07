'Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' new adventure on Paramount+ Actors Micah Abbey and Brady Noon join the Morning Edition on the spin-off series and how viewers will see a new version of the Ninja Turtles. Watch the 12-part series coming to Paramount+ on Friday, August 9th. (08-07-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv