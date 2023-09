Taking an inside look at the VMA's with host Dometi Pongo There is much to look forward to at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards this upcoming Tuesday, September 12th. With a record number of first-time nominees, Colombian singer Shakira is receiving a prestigious Video Vanguard Award and more. Gianna Franco spoke with this year's host, Dometi Pongo, on what to expect this year compared to previous award shows. (09/08/2023)