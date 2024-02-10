Watch CBS News

Super Bowl weekend arrives in Las Vegas

An estimated 500,000 fans have flooded Las Vegas, packing the Strip ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. For a town that's no stranger to glitz, glamor and big events, this Super Bowl is truly a first. Kris Van Cleave has more.
