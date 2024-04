Street light thefts near Oakland's Lake Merritt have residents concerned Residents who live near Lake Merritt in Oakland are concerned about their safety after thieves have stolen or damaged at least 10 light poles, some of which have dated back for more than a century. Katie Nielsen reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv