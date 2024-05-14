Steve Schirripa shares his love for Golden Boys Pizza while promoting “Blue Bloods” on KPIX The mid-season finale of “Blue Bloods” airs May 17th on KPIX and will stream on Paramount+. Actor Steve Shirripa shares his favorite San Francisco restaurant while spilling details on the upcoming finale. (05-14-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv