State Capitol concerned about spike in sexually violent predators set to be released Julie Watts reports on a spike of sexually violent predators that are set to be released in California communities. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv