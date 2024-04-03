“Star Trek: Discovery” actors reflect on their fifth and climatic final season “Star Trek: Discovery” actors Sonequa Martin-Green and Wilson Cruz talked with Max Darrow about their character development some of their favorite episodes to film and what the discovery is left to uncover in their final fifth season of the show. Stream the first two episodes now on Paramount+. (04-03-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv