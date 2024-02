South Bay trade schools see boom in enrollment Strong demand for skilled trade workers is pushing many students to ditch the idea of a four-year college degree. Len Ramirez reports. (2-16-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv