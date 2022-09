Advertise With Us

The Billy DeFrank Community Center, heart of the South Bay's LGBT community, unveiled a larger-than-life mural honoring its namesake on Friday. Devin Fehely reports. (9-3-22)

South Bay mural honors LGBT icon Billy DeFrank The Billy DeFrank Community Center, heart of the South Bay's LGBT community, unveiled a larger-than-life mural honoring its namesake on Friday. Devin Fehely reports. (9-3-22)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On