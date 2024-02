South Bay good Samaritan lends power generators to neighbors in need Few people keep a generator on hand for power outages but, if you live in Mark Zhang's Los Gatos neighborhood, he'll get one to you. Len Ramirez reports. (2-22-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv