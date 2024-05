Sonoma State president placed on leave after announcing deal with protesters Sonoma State University president Mike Lee was placed on leave after announcing he and campus protesters had reached an agreement on divestment from Israel. Kevin Ko reports. (5-16-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv