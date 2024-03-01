Watch CBS News

Snow pounds the Sierra Nevada as latest storm soaks the Bay Area

Team coverage of the heavy snow and high winds hitting the Sierra as the storm dumps rain on the San Francisco Bay Area. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/bay-area-rain-wet-weather-storm-cold-wind/ Latest from the Sierra: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/live-updates/first-alert-action-day-bracing-for-blizzards-in-the-sierra/ Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
