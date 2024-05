Smokestack vac captures harmful ship emissions at the Port of Oakland A Bay Area entrepreneur's company eliminates air pollution from ships that must run their engines while they're in port. Itay Hod reports. (5-16-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv