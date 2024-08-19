Smoke, possible fire on eastbound BART train brings transit system to a halt
Elizabeth Cook reports on a BART train being evacuated after smoke and possible fire were reported at MacArthur station. Major delays are impacting the transit service.
Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/major-bart-delays-reported-due-to-equipment-problem-at-macarthur-station/
Website: http://kpix.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv