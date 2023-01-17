Watch CBS News

Six shot and killed in Tulare County home

Six people — including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby — were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects, sheriff's officials said.
