Sierra snowstorm preparations as blizzard warning is in effect Officer Jeremy Linder with Caltrans in Placer, Nevada, and Sierra counties on the blizzard warnings and what people experiencing this climate for the first time can be prepared for. (02-29-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv