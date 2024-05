Shooting Injures 2 San Jose police officers, one in critical condition A San Jose officer was in critical condition following a shootout with a domestic violence suspect on Thursday night in the city's Santa Teresa neighborhood, police said. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv