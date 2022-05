SFAI presents 'Dust Specks on the Sea' showcasing sculpture by Caribbean, Haitian artists Artists Michelle Lisa Polissaint and Najja Moon talk to BR host Jan Mabry about their work, 'How To Patch A Leaky Roof,' part of San Francisco Art Institute's exhibit 'Dust Specks On The Sea,' showcasing sculptural works by Caribbean and Haitian artists. On view through February 19, 2022. For more info visit, sfai.edu.