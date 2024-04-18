SF Sheriff reflects on increased violence of county jails and the 1906 earthquake San Francisco sheriff Paul Miyamoto talks about the lockdown of two county jails with increased violence against staff, how the city remembers the 1906 earthquake that devastated the city, and what to expect at the Cherry Blossom festival. (04-18-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv