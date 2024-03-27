SF Sheriff on bringing more women into law enforcement and installing license plate readers for publ San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto joined the Morning Edition on more details of the license plate readers and speed cameras to focus on public safety in the city and the impact of the annual women’s leadership conference. Sheriff Miyamoto also revealed his final four picks on his March Madness bracket. (03-27-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv