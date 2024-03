SF Jewish center's Soul Vey celebration unites diverse communities At San Francisco's Jewish Community Center on Friday it was a triple celebration of Shabbat, Black History and Women’s History with food provided by Chef Vee from Smoke Soul Kitchen. Loureen Ayyoub reports. (3-1-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv