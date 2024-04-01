Watch CBS News

SF Civic Center community worries about future of retail after Walgreens ransacked over weekend

Residents in San Francisco's Civic Center area are reacting to another looting incident caught on video at the Walgreens at 9th and Market and are worrying that it could lead to more store closures down the line. Jose Martinez reports. (4/1/24) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
