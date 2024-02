Senate negotiators say they've reached border deal Senate negotiators say that they have reached a deal to overhaul the asylum system at the U.S.-Mexico border. The full text of the $110 billion proposal will be released this weekend and includes funding for Israel and Ukraine. However, the bill faces a tough road and comes as a truck convoy heads to the border to protest the Biden administration. CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez has the latest.