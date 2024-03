Second place in South Bay Congressional race too close to call More than a week after Election Day, two candidates vying for Congresswoman Anna Eshoo's seat remain locked in a tight race. Kelsi Thorud reports. (3-14-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv