Second Harvest on the opportunities and impact volunteers have in the Bay Area community Volunteer Engagement Director Diane Zapata joins the Morning Edition during National Volunteer Week to highlight the volunteers who put in about 200,000 hours of service to help others in the community put food on their tables. (04-24-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv