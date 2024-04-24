Watch CBS News

Second Harvest on the opportunities and impact volunteers have in the Bay Area community

Volunteer Engagement Director Diane Zapata joins the Morning Edition during National Volunteer Week to highlight the volunteers who put in about 200,000 hours of service to help others in the community put food on their tables. (04-24-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.