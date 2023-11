Second group of Hamas-held hostages freed after long delay A second group of 17 Hamas hostages, 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals, were released late Saturday following an hours-long delay caused when Hamas accused Israel of not fulfilling the terms of the cease-fire agreement, alleging that Israel was preventing the agreed upon number of aid trucks from entering Gaza. Another 39 Palestinian women and children who are jailed in Israel were also released. Lilia Luciano has more.