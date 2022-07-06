Watch CBS News

Santa Cruz man among 4 Medal of Honor recipients

At a ceremony on Tuesday, President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of honor to four Vietnam-era soldiers for their acts of heroism. Among the recipients, Major John Duffy of Santa Cruz. Ryan Yamamoto reports. (7/5/22)
