Advertise With Us

Juliette Goodrich reports on San Jose police releasing surveillance video showing a hit-and-run accident that critically injured a female cyclist (5-29-2023)

San Jose police search for hit-and-run driver who dragged cyclist 400 feet Juliette Goodrich reports on San Jose police releasing surveillance video showing a hit-and-run accident that critically injured a female cyclist (5-29-2023)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On