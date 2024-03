San Jose mayor leads effort to clear homeless along city waterways San Jose mayor Matt Mahan announced a new crackdown on homeless encampments that run along the city's many creeks and waterways. Len Ramirez reports. (3-1-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv