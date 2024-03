San Jose gardener turned artist uses talents to help fight breast cancer A San Jose gardener turned abstract artist is giving his talents to help fight breast cancer, particularly in underserved communities. Len Ramirez reports. (3/19/24) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv