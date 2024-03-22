San Jose Earthquakes fans are tops for team devotion in Bay Area Which team would you guess has the most dedicated fan base in the Bay Area? According to an online gaming site, you can look past our storied baseball, football and basketball franchises toward ... soccer? Len Ramirez reports. (3-22-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv