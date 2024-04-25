San Francisco's Drag Laureate stars in "Slap" at the Oasis San Francisco's Drag Laureate, D'arcy Drollinger, joins the Morning Edition to discuss the new catfight of a show with massive hair and shoulder pads to deliver all the slaps! Tickets to "Slap" are available at the Oasis in San Francisco until May 18th. (04-25-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv