San Francisco's Drag Laureate stars in "Slap" at the Oasis
San Francisco's Drag Laureate, D'arcy Drollinger, joins the Morning Edition to discuss the new catfight of a show with massive hair and shoulder pads to deliver all the slaps! Tickets to "Slap" are available at the Oasis in San Francisco until May 18th. (04-25-2024)
