Watch CBS News

San Francisco sues Oakland over airport name change

One week after Oakland International Airport approved adding "San Francisco Bay" to its name, San Francisco officials have sued, claiming the new name infringes on the trademark of San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Anne Makovec reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.