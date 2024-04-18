San Francisco sues Oakland over airport name change One week after Oakland International Airport approved adding "San Francisco Bay" to its name, San Francisco officials have sued, claiming the new name infringes on the trademark of San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Anne Makovec reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv