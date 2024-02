San Francisco hardware store deters shoplifting with customer "escorts" A San Francisco hardware store plagued by increasing losses due to constant retail theft is trying to discourage the crime by having store employees escort customers as they shop. Kelsi Thorud reports. (2-23-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv