San Francisco could see more police car chases under Proposition E Lauren Toms reports on Proposition E, which would change when San Francisco officers can engage in car chases. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv