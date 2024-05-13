San Francisco Chinatown voters flex their muscles in local elections Asian-Americans make up 33.7 percent of the San Francisco population, but despite representing one third of the city, the AAPI community was never historically considered an important part of the political landscape, but that all changed in 2022. At the time, the Asian-American community felt their concerns were being ignored by then District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who they believed was not doing enough to protect them. In June of 2022, the power of the Asian vote led the charge at the ballot box to recall Boudin from office.