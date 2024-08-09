Some San Francisco neighborhoods resistant to installing new bike lane The SFMTA is killing plans to install a new bike lane in Chinatown after objections by community members. Still, the issue of improving street safety for cyclists and scooter-riders is still very much alive. Kenny Choi reports. (8-9-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv